CBI Conducts Searches At Six Premises In Mumbai And Udaipur In ₹80.15 Crore National Housing Bank Fraud Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six premises of the directors of M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd. and others in Udaipur and Mumbai in connection with a bank fraud case involving an alleged loss of Rs. 80.15 crore to National Housing Bank (NHB).

Case Registered Following NHB Complaint

The CBI had registered the instant case based on a written complaint received from the National Housing Bank against M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd., its directors and unknown public servants for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct.

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NHB has been established as a Developmental Financial Institution with a primary role to promote housing finance institutions both at local and regional levels and to provide financial and other support to such institutions and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. NHB provides financial support in the form of refinance facilities to housing finance companies, scheduled commercial banks etc., against the loan pool of individual housing loans.

It is alleged in the complaint that the borrower company siphoned off funds through the disbursement of fictitious loans (phantom loans), thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs. 80.15 crore to National Housing Bank. The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents and other material relevant to the investigation. Further, based on the irregularities observed the bank had conducted a Forensic Audit through an independent chartered accountant firm, wherein issues of serious nature were reported in their findings.

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