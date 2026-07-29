MACP Setback Before 8th Pay Commission, Employees Retired Before September 2008 Denied Financial Upgrades

Employees who retired before September 1, 2008, cannot claim MACP benefits. |

New Delhi: Some retired central government employees will not receive benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression scheme ahead of the 8th Pay Commission.

The government has clarified in Parliament that employees who retired between January 1, 2006, and August 31, 2008, are not eligible for MACP benefits.

Eligibility Cut-Off

The MACP scheme became effective only from September 1, 2008. Therefore, it cannot be extended to employees who retired before that date.

This means employees who remained in service on or after September 1, 2008, can receive benefits under the scheme, subject to its rules and eligibility conditions.

The clarification affects employees who retired during the period following the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission but before MACP came into force.

What Is MACP?

The MACP scheme was introduced to provide financial relief to government employees who did not receive regular promotions within a reasonable period.

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Under the system, an eligible employee can receive three financial upgrades after completing 10, 20 and 30 years of service.

An upgrade may also become due when an employee remains in the same pay level for 10 years without receiving a promotion.

MACP does not guarantee a new post or change in job responsibilities. Instead, it provides a higher pay level to reduce financial stagnation during long service.

The scheme is particularly important for employees in lower-level posts, including former Group C and Group D categories, where regular promotion opportunities may be limited.

Fresh Demand

Employee organisations under the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery have sought changes to MACP before the 8th Pay Commission.

They want the number of financial upgrades increased from three to five. The groups have proposed assured upgrades after 6, 12, 18, 24 and 30 years of service.

The commission has reportedly requested MACP data from all government departments for the past three years. The information will help assess how many employees reached the required service levels and received financial upgrades.