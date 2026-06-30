8th Pay Commission: Data Submission Deadline Ends Today, No Offline Entries Allowed

Ministries, departments, government organisations, and offices will no longer be able to submit data for the central government employees’ pay revision exercise from Wednesday, as the deadline for submission to the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) ends on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

As of now, the Commission has not announced any extension of the deadline.

The 8th Pay Commission had directed all relevant entities to submit their required data through its official online portal.

A dedicated link has been provided on the Commission’s website for this purpose, enabling authorised offices to upload their information directly.

According to the official guidelines issued on the 8th CPC website, the Commission has significant and detailed data requirements for the pay revision process.

It has clearly stated that all submissions must be made exclusively through its online portal. The Commission has explicitly rejected any form of offline submission, including physical documents, standalone Excel sheets, hard copies, or email submissions.

The website further emphasises that only data uploaded through the designated portal within the prescribed deadline will be accepted and considered for review.

Any information submitted through alternative modes will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The final date for submitting all required information has been fixed as June 30, 2026. From Wednesday onwards, the submission window will officially close.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the Central Government through a notification dated November 3, 2025.

On the same day, the government also issued the Terms of Reference (ToR), which outline the framework and scope of the Commission’s work in reviewing and recommending changes to the pay structure of central government employees.

The Commission’s strict digital-only submission policy reflects its push for standardisation, transparency, and efficiency in handling large-scale data from multiple government bodies.

It also ensures uniformity in the processing and evaluation of inputs required for the pay revision exercise.

With the deadline now ending, all ministries and departments are expected to have completed their submissions through the portal, as no offline or delayed entries will be considered going forward.