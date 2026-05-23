8th Pay Commission: Railway Technical Staff Seeks Higher HRA, DA

Railway technical staff unions have placed several demands before the 8th Pay Commission, seeking higher salaries, better allowances, and improved benefits for employees.

One of the key demands is an increase in the transport allowance provided to railway employees.

Staff representatives said transport costs have risen significantly over the years, and the current allowance is no longer sufficient to meet daily travel expenses.

The unions have also demanded a higher Accident-Free Service Award. This award is given to railway employees for maintaining safe operations without accidents.

Employee representatives argued that the current reward amount is too low considering the responsibilities and risks involved in railway operations.

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Another major demand is the merger of dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay before the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

Employee unions believe this step would significantly improve salary calculations and retirement benefits.

The staff bodies are also seeking an increase in house rent allowance (HRA), saying rental costs have increased sharply in many cities.

They want the revised HRA structure to better reflect present living expenses.

Technical staff have further demanded improvements in night duty allowance and overtime payments.

They said railway employees often work under difficult conditions and extended hours, especially in technical and operational departments.

The unions also requested that risk and hardship allowances should be revised upward because many railway employees work in hazardous environments involving high-voltage equipment, heavy machinery, and track maintenance.

In addition, railway staff organisations have sought better promotion opportunities and career progression policies for technical employees.

They argued that many workers face slow promotions despite years of service and technical expertise.

The employee bodies said the 8th Pay Commission should consider inflation, rising living costs, and the changing nature of work while recommending salary revisions and benefits for central government employees.

The demands are part of wider consultations taking place ahead of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations, which are expected to impact lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across the country.