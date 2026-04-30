8th Pay Commission: Wait To Get Longer As Govt Extends Deadline To Submit Memorandums By A Month

While all central government employees are eagerly following developments related to the proceedings of the 8th Pay Commission, implementation may get delayed by at least a month.

The government has extended the deadline for submission of memorandums regarding the 8th Pay Commission from April 30 to May 31, 2026.

That is, all consultations with employee unions will now have to be completed by the end of next month.

“Authorised/nominated nodal/sub-nodal officers of ministries, departments, UTs, and offices under their administrative control who wish to submit their representation/memorandum/suggestions to the 8th Central Pay Commission can do so in a structured format under ‘Ministry/Department/Union Territory (UT)’ category,” the 8th Pay Commission said in a notice.

“Last date for submission of responses is May 31, 2026 (Sunday). All submissions are to be made only through the link specified above. Paper-based memoranda/hard copies/PDF/emails of the memorandum are not being considered or entertained by the Commission,” the notice added.

While the move will give more time for the commission to hold comprehensive consultations before the implementation of the exercise that is taking place after a decade,

it will also allow employee bodies to place their recommendations and demands before the commission to ensure the best possible outcome from the consultations.

On the flip side, however, the wait for the implementation of the final recommendations of the commission will get longer.

The decision to extend the memorandum deadline has been taken after requests from several employee bodies, which raised the issue of technical difficulties in submitting their proposals through the online portal, the only mode to do so.

A memorandum is a formal document submitted by employees or associations highlighting their demands and suggestions.

It includes proposals on salary revision, pension structure, allowances, promotions, and working conditions.