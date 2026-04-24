8th Pay Commission: Employees Union Demands Minimum Salary At Rs 72,000, Fitment Factor Of 4.0

As the consultation process for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is gaining pace, several employee unions are submitting their proposals and raising demands for salary hikes.

A similar demand has been raised by the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission on Wednesday, The Economic Times reported.

An affiliated member of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) staff side, this employee body is seeking a minimum basic salary of Rs 72,000 for central government employees.

It has asked that the maximum pay should also be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh currently to Rs 10 lakh.

A fitment factor of 4.0 is also among its various demands.

BPMS is the union of civilian employees in defence services and an industrial unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the largest central trade union of India.

It has also asked the government to raise the annual increment of central government employees to 6 percent from 3 percent.

It wants the family units used for salary calculation to increase from three to five.

The basic salary of an entry-level (Level 1 as per pay matrix) employee, as per the 7th Pay Commission, is Rs 18,000.

Hence, it will be a four-fold increase in the salary of central government employees if the demands are accepted.

The employees' body has also explained the math behind its demand of raising the minimum salary to Rs 72,000.

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The union has considered the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) per capita net national income data.

It says that India’s per capita income has increased from Rs 1,03,219 in FY17 to Rs 1,92,774 in FY25. This is an increase of 86.76 percent in about eight years.

The total minimum salary (basic pay and dearness allowance) of a central government employee is Rs 28,440.

Increasing this amount by 86.76 percent would bring the figure to Rs 52,114. But this salary is given considering one family as a three-member unit.

If the family is considered a unit of five members, which is also one of the demands of the union, the revised pay would amount to around Rs 88,500.

However, the union has reduced this amount to Rs 72,000 after considering the fiscal impact on the government.