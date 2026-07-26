8th Pay Commission Announces Fresh Delhi Consultations On Pay Revision, Pensions & Allowances | File Pic

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission has announced two more rounds of stakeholder consultations in New Delhi next month as it continues discussions on pay revision and other service-related benefits.

In a notice, the Commission said it will interact with associations, federations and unions of Central Government and Union Territory (UT) employees which are located or registered in Delhi on August 7 and 10.

Eligible associations and unions can apply for an appointment with the Commission until July 31. The Commission said only those organisations that have already submitted their memorandum and have not yet interacted with the Commission in New Delhi or any State and UT are eligible to request a meeting.

Eligible organisations must submit their request by July 31, along with their unique Memo ID. The Commission said the venue and timings of the meetings will be shared separately.

During the consultations, employee bodies are expected to raise issues related to salary revision, pensions, allowances, fitment factor, promotions, career progression and service conditions.

The Commission said the August meetings are part of an ongoing consultation process and that more interactions will be held in Delhi as well as other States and Union Territories in the coming months.

Employee organisations outside the Delhi-NCR region can seek appointments for meetings in their respective State or Union Territory, or at a nearby location.

The 8th Pay Commission has also extended the deadline for ministries, departments and Union Territories to upload employee data through its online portal until July 31. It said only data submitted through the official portal will be considered, while information sent via email or hard copies will not be accepted.

The Commission recently held consultations with various stakeholders in Kolkata on July 9 and 10. The 8th Pay Commission is set to continue its nationwide consultations after the Delhi meetings, with the next round scheduled in Chennai on Sept. 7 and 8 and Puducherry on Sept. 9.

The Commission said that stakeholders, including Central Government organisations, institutions, associations and unions wishing to interact with the Commission at these locations, can apply for an appointment by Aug. 18, using the online application form and their unique Memo ID generated after submitting the memorandum. The venue details and meeting schedule for both locations will be communicated separately.

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