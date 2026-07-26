'There Is Little Space Left For Honest Politics': Siddaramaiah Says He Won't Contest 2028 Karnataka Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, citing his advancing age, health concerns and what he described as the increasing corruption in politics.

Addressing a private event in Mandya district's K R Pet, the senior Congress leader said he had decided against seeking another electoral mandate but would continue to remain active in public life and speak up on issues affecting the people.

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"The political field has become corrupted today. Therefore, I have decided not to contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will continue to remain active in politics and stand with the people, raising my voice for their hardships and happiness," he said.

Siddaramaiah revealed that despite repeated appeals from people in his Varuna Assembly constituency to contest again, he had firmly decided not to enter the electoral fray.

Reflecting on his nearly five-decade-long political career, he said he entered public life in 1978 as a taluk board member and would complete 50 years in politics by 2028. He said he had experienced both victories and defeats but had never compromised on his principles or acted against his conscience.

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The former chief minister also expressed concern over the growing influence of money in elections, saying candidates are now expected to pay voters instead of receiving public support.

Siddaramaiah, 79, said his age and declining health also influenced his decision. By the time the next Assembly elections are held, he would be around 82 years old and no longer able to work with the same energy, he added.

His announcement comes two months after he stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister, handing over the post to D K Shivakumar as part of the Congress leadership transition.