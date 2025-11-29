DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With Siddaramiah - VIDEO

DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife | ANI

Mandya: Amid the ongoing power struggle over the Chief Minister’s post with Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha Shivakumar, offered prayers at the Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple in Mandya today.

The temple is located in Kallahalli village of K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district. He also performed the pūrṇāhuti ritual for the homa conducted at the temple.

Congress workers welcomed Shivakumar by showering him with flowers when he arrived at the temple. The floral welcome was organised under the leadership of former MLA KB Chandrashekar. Slogans of DK Shivakumar as the “next Chief Minister” echoed near the temple.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Chief Minister and his deputy DK Shivakumar met for breakfast. After the meeting, both leaders held a joint press conference, quashing reports of differences between them.

While addressing the the media, Siddaramaiah said that they did not talk about current political situation at the breakfast. "The breakfast was good. We didn't talk about anything there. We just had breakfast. DKS came to our house today... DKS invited me to his house," the Karnataka CM said.