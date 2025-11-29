'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of Power Tussle Over Karnataka CM Post

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar addressing media | X/@ChristinMP_

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday, November 29, met for breakfast amid ongoing reports of a power tussle between them. After the meeting, both leaders held a joint press conference, quashing reports of differences between them.

While addressing the reporters, Siddaramaiah said that they did not talk about current political situation at the breakfast. "The breakfast was good. We didn't talk about anything there. We just had breakfast. DKS came to our house today... DKS invited me to his house," the Karnataka CM said.

Divulging further details about the meeting, Siddaramaiah said that they held a discussion about the 2028 elections and exuded confidence that the Congress would win the next assembly polls.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: After their breakfast meeting, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hold a joint press conference.#Bengaluru #Karnataka



"Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections. We discussed that we will go together. There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future," he stated.

The Karnataka CM said that the media created confusion over the CM post and both leaders would follow only the Congress high command's decision. "We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion," he said.

The Karnataka CM further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) of making false allegations. "The BJP and JDS have made statements that they will bring a no-confidence motion. They are only 60, and the JDS is 18. They cannot match our numbers. We are 140. This is a futile exercise. We will confront their false allegations," he added.

Shivakumar also stated that they have been loyal soldiers of the Congress and will follow what the party leadership will decide. "As far as the leadership issue is concerned, we follow our party high command. Whatever they say, it is our decision. We have been loyal soldiers of the party. We know that the party is going through difficult times in our country," the Karnataka Deputy CM stated.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: After a breakfast meeting with CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "As far as the leadership issue is concerned, we follow our party high command. Whatever they say, it is our decision. We have been loyal soldiers of the party. We know… pic.twitter.com/j8Jt0hsxdN — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

"But we are confident that Karnataka will play a major role, we will repeat government in 2028, and move forward in 2029 as well under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul," he added.

Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar's Breakfast Meet:

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met for breakfast amid reports of rift between them. Following his breakfast meet, Shivakumar will travel to Delhi to meet the party's high command, including chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have been exchanging cryptic posts on social media, with Siddaramaiah emphasising that "a word is not power unless it betters the world" and Shivakumar stating that "word power is world power."

For the unversed, Shivakumar supporters were pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.