'This Is A New Subject For Me': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday officially assumed charge as the Union Education Minister after being assigned the additional portfolio following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had entrusted him with the responsibility and that he was currently reviewing the ministry's functioning before making any detailed comments.

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"The Prime Minister has entrusted me with this responsibility with full confidence. I reached Delhi last night after being in Karnataka and assumed charge this morning. I am reviewing all the details here and the decisions that need to be taken," Joshi said.

Describing the Education Ministry as a "very big department", Joshi said he had spent the day holding meetings with senior officials to understand its functioning.

"This is a new subject for me. I have taken charge today and held detailed discussions with the senior officers. I have been gathering information and trying to understand the functioning of the entire ministry. Once I have understood it completely, I will speak to you in detail," he added.

The Ministry of Education also shared photographs of Joshi assuming office, confirming that he had formally taken charge of the portfolio.

Joshi, who continues to serve as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy, will now oversee the Education Ministry, which handles school and higher education, national entrance examinations and premier educational institutions across the country.

In a post on X, Joshi said he had assumed charge as Union Education Minister and thanked Prime Minister Modi for reposing faith in him. He said he accepted the responsibility "with humility and a deep sense of duty".

A day earlier, Joshi had praised the implementation of the National Education Policy under his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan and said he would work with dedication under the Prime Minister's guidance to further strengthen the country's education system.