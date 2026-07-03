Big Salary Hike Ahead? 8th Pay Commission Extends Key Deadline To July 31

The 8th Pay Commission has extended the employee data submission deadline to July 31. |

New Delhi: The 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for submitting employee-related data to July 31, 2026, giving ministries, departments and Union Territories one more month to complete the process.

The earlier deadline was June 30, but several government bodies could not upload the required details within the given time. Because of these delays, the commission decided to allow more time.

The commission has clearly said that only data submitted through its official online portal will be accepted. Physical copies, emails, Excel sheets and PDF files will not be considered.

Reason Behind Extension

The main reason for extending the deadline is that many ministries and departments were struggling to compile large volumes of employee data.

This information includes sanctioned staff strength, current vacancies, retirement numbers, resignations, salary expenses and promotion details.

Collecting such detailed records from multiple departments takes time, especially when data has to be verified and uploaded in a specific format.

The commission felt that without complete and accurate data, it would be difficult to prepare fair recommendations on salaries and pensions.

Why This Data Matters?

The data collection exercise is very important because it helps the pay commission understand the real condition of government employees and pensioners.

It shows staffing gaps, retirement trends, attrition patterns and salary-related expenses over the past few years.

This information helps the commission study whether existing pay structures, allowances and pension benefits need revision.

The findings will directly influence discussions on salary hikes, fitment factor and pension changes under the 8th Pay Commission.

Stakeholder Meetings Continue

Along with data collection, the commission is holding meetings across India to gather feedback from employees and pensioners.

The next meetings are scheduled in Bhubaneswar on July 6–7 and Kolkata on July 9–10.

Suggestions collected from these meetings will be included in the final report, which will later go to a group of ministers and then the Union Cabinet for approval.