Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From USFDA For Canagliflozin And Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Tuesday announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1,000 mg, 150 mg/500 mg, and 150 mg/1,000 mg to market a generic equivalent of Invokamet XR® Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1,000 mg, 150 mg/500 mg, and 150 mg/1,000 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company announced through an exchange filing.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

About Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Canagliflozin is indicated to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and nonfatal stroke) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. Canagliflozin is indicated to reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease, doubling of serum creatinine, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and diabetic nephropathy with albuminuria greater than 300 mg/day.

Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets (RLD Invokamet XR®) had estimated annual sales of USD 28 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2023).

