Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for its injectable facility in Nagpur

Lupin Limited today announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, India, via an exchange filing.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022.

“We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur injectable facility from the US FDA,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

“Our state-of-the-art injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment. We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility.”

