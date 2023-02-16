Lupin allots shares worth Rs 1.30 lakh to employees as stock option | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 65,284 fully paid-up equity shares worth Rs 1,30,568 to employees as stock options. The shares worth Rs 2 each will be granted to the employees under stock option plans of the company.

After this, the total issued and paid-up capital of the company has been increased to Rs 90,98,81,566 consisting of 45,49,40,783 equity shares worth Rs 2 each.

The shares of Lupin Limited on Thursday at 12:27 pm, were at Rs 676.45, up by 1.10 per cent.

New neurorehabilitation center in Mumbai

Lupin on Tuesday announced the launch of Atharv Ability, a multi-disciplinary neurorehabilitation center in Mumbai.

