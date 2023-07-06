Lupin Allotts Shares Worth Rs 32,378 To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited on Thursday allotted 16,139 shares worth Rs 32,378 to the employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were approved in the meeting by the Allotment Committee of Directors on Thursday.

The shares would be allotted to the employees upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock options plans of the company.

Post the allotment the shares of the company have increased to Rs 91,01,92,314 consisting of 45,50,96,157 shares of Rs 2 each.

Lupin shares

The shares of Lupin limited on Thursday at 2:23 pm IST were trading at Rs 904.15, up by 0.76 per cent.

Lupin gets US FDA approval

Lupin earlier this month received tentative approval from the US FDA for Dolutegravir Tablets.

