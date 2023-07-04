 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Dolutegravir Tablets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Dolutegravir Tablets

Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Dolutegravir Tablets

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Dolutegravir Tablets | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Tuesday announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Dolutegravir Tablets for Oral Suspension, 5 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Tivicay PD® Tablets for Oral Suspension, 5 mg of ViiV Healthcare Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

Dolutegravir Tablets for Oral Suspension (RLD Tivicay PD® ) had estimated annual sales of USD 1 million in the U.S.

About the company

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 892.50, up by 0.022 percent.

Read Also
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here

Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here

Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Dombivali. Check...

Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Dombivali. Check...

How To Choose The Best Term Insurance Plan In India

How To Choose The Best Term Insurance Plan In India

Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 284.74 Points To End The Day At 65,489.79, Nifty At 19,387.35

Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 284.74 Points To End The Day At 65,489.79, Nifty At 19,387.35

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'