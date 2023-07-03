Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Monday announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray, 500 mcg/spray (One Spray per Device), a generic equivalent of Nascobal Nasal Spray, 500 mcg/spray of Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray (RLD Nascobal) had estimated annual sales of USD 69 million in the U.S.

Lupin shares

The shares of Lupin on Monday closed at Rs 890, down by 1.41 per cent.

Read Also Lupin Announces Achievement Of Phase 1 Clinical Stage MALT1 Inhibitor Program