 Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray

Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray (RLD Nascobal) had estimated annual sales of USD 69 million in the U.S.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Monday announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray, 500 mcg/spray (One Spray per Device), a generic equivalent of Nascobal Nasal Spray, 500 mcg/spray of Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray (RLD Nascobal) had estimated annual sales of USD 69 million in the U.S.

Lupin shares

The shares of Lupin on Monday closed at Rs 890, down by 1.41 per cent.

Read Also
Lupin Announces Achievement Of Phase 1 Clinical Stage MALT1 Inhibitor Program
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Cyanocobalamin Nasal Spray

Anil Ambani Appears Before ED Office In Mumbai

Anil Ambani Appears Before ED Office In Mumbai

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 522.85 Points To End Day At 65,241.41, Nifty At 19,322.55

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 522.85 Points To End Day At 65,241.41, Nifty At 19,322.55

Zee Entertainment Shares Jumps 3% After Company Announces Settlement Of All Dues

Zee Entertainment Shares Jumps 3% After Company Announces Settlement Of All Dues

Maruti Suzuki Announces Production Volume of June 2023

Maruti Suzuki Announces Production Volume of June 2023