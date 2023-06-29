Lupin Announces Achievement Of Phase 1 Clinical Stage MALT1 Inhibitor Program | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Thursday announced the achievement of a key milestone for its novel MALT1 (Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1) inhibitor program that is partnered with AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) towards treatment across a range of hematological cancers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As part of the agreement, Lupin has received USD 25 million from AbbVie for initiation of Phase 1 clinical studies successfully. Lupin had earlier received USD 30 million from AbbVie for achievement of other milestones in the program.

Lupin and AbbVie inked the licensing, development, and commercialization agreement in 2018 for this novel oncology drug to treat Hematological Cancers. Lupin’s MALT1 inhibitor developed as part of its oncology pipeline had previously shown pre-clinical activity as a single agent as well as in combination.

“This achievement is further validation of our ability to successfully develop novel treatments for unmet needs. We look forward to continued successful development of this important treatment for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Lupin’s Novel Drug Discovery and Development (NDDD) team is focused on building a pipeline of highly differentiated and innovative new chemical entities in the oncology space.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 889.10, up by 1.73 percent.