L&T Technology Services Reports ₹5,482 Crore Net Profit, Up 66.8% YoY In Q2 FY27

L&T Technology Services |

Mumbai: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Monday reported a consolidated net income of ₹5,482 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 66.8% year-on-year increase. This figure includes a one-time gain of ₹1,650 crore from the disinvestment of its SWC business.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹30,404 crore, up 12.1% year-on-year and 3.4% quarter-on-quarter. In US dollar terms, revenue reached $317.1 million, a 3.3% year-on-year increase and 2.3% quarter-on-quarter, with constant currency growth at 4.8% year-on-year and 2.7% quarter-on-quarter.

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Profitability and Margins

EBIT for the quarter was ₹4,966 crore, with an EBIT margin of 16.3%, an improvement of 60 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 220 basis points year-on-year. The net income margin for Q2 FY27 was 18.0%.

Interim Dividend

LTTS declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 27, 2026.

Order Wins and AI Focus

Total Contract Value (TCV) wins for large deals exceeded $200 million in Q2 FY27, with AI-related deals contributing over 50% of the total. Notable wins included one $75 million deal, one $30 million-plus deal, one $25 million deal, and six deals exceeding $10 million each.

Management Commentary

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said the company's investments in Engineering Intelligence (EI) and its diversified portfolio enabled accelerated sequential growth across revenue, profitability, large deals and AI revenue. Chadha added that the company expects revenue momentum to strengthen further in the second half of the fiscal year while sustaining healthy EBIT margins.

Key Recognitions

The company received the Gold Award for Industrial Engineering and Automation R&D at the CII Awards for Excellence in R&D 2026. LTTS was also recognised as a Leader in Everest Group's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

Employee Strength and Patents

As of September 30, 2026, LTTS reported an employee strength of 24,035. The company's patent portfolio stood at 1,808, with 1,085 co-authored with clients and the remainder filed by LTTS.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.