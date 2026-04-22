L&T Technology Services Revenue Rises To ₹2,858 Crore In Q4 FY26, Up 8% YoY; Sequential Growth Remains Moderate

L&T Technology Services reported Q4 FY26 revenue of ₹2,858 crore, up 8% YoY | File

Mumbai: L&T Technology Services reported an 8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,858 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,638 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue grew 2.5 percent from Rs 2,787 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,913 crore. The steady quarter-on-quarter increase reflects continued momentum, though growth moderated compared to earlier quarters.

Opening Performance Summary

On a full-quarter basis, the company’s revenue improved from Rs 2,787 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 2,858 crore in Q4, while remaining higher than Rs 2,638 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (standalone reference) rose sequentially to Rs 393.5 crore from Rs 378.2 crore, and was marginally above Rs 384.2 crore a year ago. The performance was supported by steady income growth and controlled expense levels.

Sequential Growth Builds

Quarter-on-quarter growth was driven by a Rs 707 million increase in revenue. Total income rose by Rs 927 million sequentially. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 1,681.7 crore from Rs 1,624.3 crore, reflecting higher operational activity, while other expenses remained largely stable at Rs 654.8 crore versus Rs 664.4 crore in the previous quarter. Depreciation and amortisation also edged higher, indicating continued investment in assets.

Operational Metrics and EPS

Earnings per share (basic) stood at Rs 28.53 in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 27.26 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 29.69 in Q4 FY25. The sequential improvement in EPS aligns with higher profitability, though it remained below the previous year’s level. The company also reported profit before tax of Rs 393.5 crore, up 4 percent sequentially, indicating stable operational efficiency despite cost pressures.

Full-Year Performance

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,995.9 crore, compared with Rs 9,642.2 crore in FY25, reflecting consistent annual growth. Total income rose to Rs 11,217.1 crore. The company maintained steady expansion across segments, supported by balanced growth in operations and disciplined cost management.

Disclaimer: This is a summary based on available financial data and not a full UFR analysis or investment advice.