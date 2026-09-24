L&T Technology Services Partners With Cognite To Advance Engineering Intelligence With Industrial AI

L&T Technology Services | File

Mumbai: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced on Tuesday, 24 September 2026, a partnership with Cognite, a global leader in Industrial AI, to enhance engineering intelligence.

Partnership Details

Under this collaboration, LTTS will work with Cognite through its Sustainability segment to develop and deliver joint industrial AI and data solutions for asset-intensive industries. This expands LTTS's Engineering Intelligence portfolio with Cognite's Industrial AI capabilities.

Center of Excellence

LTTS has established a dedicated Cognite Centre of Excellence and certified an initial group of over 50 engineers. The company is co-developing industry-specific solutions to benefit customers across Oil & Gas, Chemicals, LNG, CPG/FMCG, Mining, and Industrial Manufacturing sectors globally.

Project Implementation

The partnership's first joint project involves transforming the manual mechanical-integrity process of a top ten global oil and gas company into a contextualised, scalable digital workflow. This is expected to improve efficiency, faster risk identification, and prevent downtime and safety events.

Management Commentary

Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite, said that Cognite's scale across industries complements LTTS' domain and engineering expertise. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services, stated the partnership strengthens LTTS' ability to deliver Engineering Intelligence by combining deep engineering expertise with AI-native industrial experiences.

About LTTS

As of 30 June 2026, L&T Technology Services had over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centres, 30 global sales offices, and 103 innovation labs. The company serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across various industries including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.