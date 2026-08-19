L&T Technology Services Secures USD 75-Million Deal From Global Technology Major |

New Delhi: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday said it has secured a five-year engagement valued at over USD 75 million (about Rs 718 crore) from a leading global technology enterprise.

The company did not disclose the name of the client, noting that the identity "cannot be disclosed as per the agreement with the client".

As part of the agreement, LTTS will deploy its Engineering Intelligence (EI) capabilities across the customer's end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle to help accelerate the development of next-generation solutions for the customer's global portfolio, according to a regulatory filing."

LTTS will also enable the creation of a dedicated engineering centre for technology and digital functions, leveraging its full stack of EI solutions," the company stated.

The scope of the contract encompasses product engineering, software development, testing, validation, and sustenance engineering. It also covers platform operations and related digital engineering services.

LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, specialises in engineering and R&D (ER&D) services, offering design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Shares of LTTS were trading 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 3,548.95 apiece in early day trade on the BSE on Wednesday.

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