 L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For E-passports
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For E-passports

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For E-passports

The partnership aims to create a fully indigenised product with all intellectual properties (IPs) residing in India, a move designed to strengthen the country's digital sovereignty and minimise reliance on imports, according to a statement.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
L&T Semiconductor Technologies, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC) , and IIT Gandhinagar on Monday announced a partnership to develop a fully indigenous secure chip to power future digital identities, with an initial focus on electronic passports. | Representative Image

New Delhi: L&T Semiconductor Technologies, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC) , and IIT Gandhinagar on Monday announced a partnership to develop a fully indigenous secure chip to power future digital identities, with an initial focus on electronic passports.

The partnership aims to create a fully indigenised product with all intellectual properties (IPs) residing in India, a move designed to strengthen the country's digital sovereignty and minimise reliance on imports, according to a statement.

Te three parties will collaborate on the research, development, and commercialisation of secure integrated circuit (IC) solutions for critical applications, with an initial focus on electronic passports. The Secure IC solution is a fully indigenised product, with all IPs residing in India, it said.

The partnership is expected to reduce dependence on foreign technology providers in security-sensitive domains.

FPJ Shorts
'Delhi Office Real Estate To Add 5 Million Square Feet Supply In Two Years,' Says CBRE-CII
'Delhi Office Real Estate To Add 5 Million Square Feet Supply In Two Years,' Says CBRE-CII
Concept Medical's MagicTouch Sirolimus-Coated Balloon Secures ANVISA Approval In Brazil
Concept Medical's MagicTouch Sirolimus-Coated Balloon Secures ANVISA Approval In Brazil
Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 15, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-20 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 15, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-20 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Ghaziabad: Men Perform Dangerous Stunt Sitting On Roof Of Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Fined ₹12,000 – VIDEO
Ghaziabad: Men Perform Dangerous Stunt Sitting On Roof Of Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Fined ₹12,000 – VIDEO
Read Also
Rail Stocks In Aura-Farming Mode; IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh, Ircon, Concor Witness Bull Run
article-image

The alliance will bring together industry expertise, academic excellence, and government-led R&D to build a fully indigenous ecosystem to secure IC design and development.

The agreement includes the establishment of a dedicated research centre. Each partner will commit targeted investments to accelerate product development and deployment.

The secure IC solution will also lay the foundation for next-generation crypto products for deployment in other cutting-edge embedded secure applications beyond e-passports, the statement said.

"This agreement . is more than an MoU; it is a blueprint for how industry, academia, and government can unite to shape India's technological future. Together, we are building a secure, indigenous semiconductor ecosystem that will drive innovation, safeguard sensitive IP, and set new global benchmarks.

Read Also
UPI Daily Limit Increased For Merchant Payments, NPCI Allows Transactions Up To ₹10 Lakh In Key...
article-image

"By leveraging our combined strengths, we will deliver solutions made entirely in India, such as secure e-passports that the world can trust. This marks a decisive step in the 'Make in India' journey, ensuring that our nation's advanced security infrastructure is conceived, designed, and owned domestically," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.

LTSCT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a fabless global semiconductor product company focused on designing and delivering innovative solutions and a comprehensive suite of services to customers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Delhi Office Real Estate To Add 5 Million Square Feet Supply In Two Years,' Says CBRE-CII

'Delhi Office Real Estate To Add 5 Million Square Feet Supply In Two Years,' Says CBRE-CII

Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For...

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For...

Rail Stocks In Aura-Farming Mode; IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh, Ircon, Concor Witness Bull Run

Rail Stocks In Aura-Farming Mode; IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh, Ircon, Concor Witness Bull Run

UPI Daily Limit Increased For Merchant Payments, NPCI Allows Transactions Up To ₹10 Lakh In Key...

UPI Daily Limit Increased For Merchant Payments, NPCI Allows Transactions Up To ₹10 Lakh In Key...