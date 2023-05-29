L&T ropes in green energy stalwarts to form green energy council | File pic

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in Infrastructure, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, today announced the formation of L&T Green Energy Council, a think-tank comprising of eminent thought leaders, in a significant step towards building a global green energy business, the company announced through an exchange filings.

The council will be responsible for identifying technology trends in green energy, analysing the evolving global policy developments, evaluate emerging business models and advise on collaborations.

"We are delighted to announce the establishment of the L&T Green Energy Council, which brings together renowned thought leaders who are at the forefront of driving global advancements in green energy. This council will serve as a powerhouse of expertise and strategic guidance as we strengthen our commitment to build a world-class green energy business. With our country aiming to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero by 2070, we are confident in our ability to make significant contributions to India's transition towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future," said Mr. S.N. Subrahmanyan – CEO & MD, L&T.

"The establishment of the L&T Green Energy Council with world-class global experts is a testament to L&T's commitment to the green transition in India, and the council's guidance will be instrumental in building a top-tier green energy business," said Mr. Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T.

The four eminent Industry stalwarts forming the L&T Green Energy Council comprise of Prof. Eicke R. Weber, a global authority on renewable energy technologies, currently serves as the Co-President of the European Solar Manufacturing Council; Bart Biebuyck, is one of the leading global thought leaders in the green hydrogen economy; Prof. Dr. Christopher Hebling, the director of Hydrogen Technologies at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, one of the leading global research institutes on renewable energy technologies in Germany; and Prof. Patrice Simon, one of the world's foremost technology leaders in the field of electrochemical materials.

The imperative to innovate and scale cutting-edge clean energy technologies becomes paramount in the mission to significantly reduce atmospheric emissions and curb pollutants in cities. . With a resolute commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, L&T has already embarked on initiatives encompassing green hydrogen project development/EPC, electrolyser manufacturing, and battery cell manufacturing.