 GSTN Tightens Rule 10A Compliance, Businesses Face Immediate GST Suspension Without Updated Bank Details
GSTN Tightens Rule 10A Compliance, Businesses Face Immediate GST Suspension Without Updated Bank Details

GSTN Tightens Rule 10A Compliance, Businesses Face Immediate GST Suspension Without Updated Bank Details

GSTN has issued an advisory urging taxpayers to update their bank account details before new Rule 10A checks go live. Failure to comply may result in suspension of GST registration, halting invoicing and tax filing. Taxpayers must update details through a non-core amendment on the GST portal to avoid disruptions.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
New Compliance Checks Coming Under Rule 10A. |

Mumbai: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) just announced that new system changes for Rule 10A are about to go live on the GST Portal, and they’re raising the bar for compliance. In a notice on November 20, GSTN told all businesses that haven’t shared their bank account details yet to get it done right away.

Here’s what’s up: Rule 10A says every taxpayer—except those under TCS, TDS, or folks registered on their own by the authorities—has to give their bank account info within 30 days of signing up for GST, or before filing their first GSTR-1 or IFF, whichever comes first.

article-image

If you ignore this, you’re taking a serious risk. GSTN made it clear: once these checks kick in, the system will handle everything automatically. Miss the deadline and your GST registration gets suspended. That means you can’t issue invoices, file returns, or really do much business at all. It’s not just a hassle; it could hit your operations and finances hard.

GSTN recommends updating your bank details well before the changes go live, so you don’t get caught off guard.

article-image

Updating your bank info is pretty straightforward. Log into the GST portal and submit a non-core amendment request. Here’s the path: Services → Registration → Amendment of Registration (Non-Core Fields).

Don’t wait around. Get those details updated now, so your business keeps running smoothly when the new enforcement kicks in.

