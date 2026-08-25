L&T Renewables Wins Major Middle East BESS Order, Three Projects To Deliver 6 GWh Storage Capacity

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's renewables business vertical has secured a 'Major' order. |

Mumbai: L&T Renewables wins a major Middle East order worth up to Rs 10,000 crore to develop three BESS projects offering 6 GWh of storage capacity.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a major order to develop three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in the Middle East, strengthening its position in the region’s fast-growing clean energy market.

The company announced on August 25 that the contract was awarded to its Renewables business vertical by an unnamed client.

Order Valued Up To ₹10,000 Crore

L&T classified the contract as a “Major” order under its internal project classification system.

This category represents orders valued between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore. The company, however, did not disclose the precise contract value or identify the customer.

Three Large Storage Projects

The order covers the development of three BESS projects with a combined storage capacity of 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Each facility will provide four hours of energy storage and dispatch capability. This will help balance electricity supply and demand while improving the stability and reliability of the regional power grid.

The projects will also support the integration of renewable energy, whose generation can fluctuate depending on weather conditions.

Wider Infrastructure Scope

L&T’s work will extend beyond installing the battery storage systems. The project scope includes grid interconnections, pooling substations and underground cable networks.

These components will connect the storage facilities with the wider electricity network and facilitate the movement of power when required.

Liquid-Cooling Technology

The BESS facilities will incorporate liquid-cooling technology. L&T said this would provide higher power density, improved safety and a longer operational life.

The systems will store surplus clean electricity generated during off-peak hours and release it during periods of higher demand. This process, known as energy shifting, can reduce stress on the grid and improve the use of renewable power.

Strategic Boost For L&T

L&T said the projects would reinforce its standing as a major engineering, procurement and construction player in energy storage.

Execution will involve demanding requirements covering plant performance, workforce mobilisation, safety, quality and project timelines.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.