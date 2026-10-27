L&T Q2 Results, Net Profit Jumps 33% To ₹5,202 Crore As Revenue Rises 16%

L&T's Q2 FY27 net profit rose 33 percent to Rs 5,202 crore. |

Mumbai: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 33 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to Rs 5,202 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 3,926 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 16 percent to Rs 78,750 crore from Rs 67,984 crore, supported by improved execution across its projects, products and manufacturing businesses.

Profit Growth

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 81,056 crore from Rs 69,368 crore a year earlier. Total expenses increased to Rs 73,415 crore from Rs 63,032 crore.

Earnings before interest , tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 6,845 crore, compared with Rs 6,806 crore last year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 8.7 percent from 10 percent.

Quarterly Performance

On a sequential basis, L&T's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased 26 percent from Rs 4,123 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue grew 16 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 67,942 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rs 7,641 crore from Rs 6,922 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 37.81 from Rs 28.54 in the year-ago quarter.

Record Orders

L&T secured record orders worth Rs 1,47,665 crore during the quarter, registering 28 percent year-on-year growth.

International orders contributed Rs 92,375 crore, accounting for 63 percent of total order inflows.

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 8,53,514 crore as of September 30, 2026, up 15 percent from March 2026.

Business Performance

The conventional energy segment recorded revenue of Rs 17,285 crore, up 29 percent, while green energy revenue increased 43 percent to Rs 11,493 crore.

Infrastructure and utilities revenue rose 6 percent to Rs 25,133 crore. Manufacturing and products revenue increased 34 percent to Rs 4,480 crore.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 11 percent to Rs 1,46,692 crore, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 24 percent to Rs 9,325 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said the company's strong order book provides multi-year revenue visibility despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.