L&T Bags Mega Orders Worth Rs 10,000-15,000 Crore, Power Projects Span India, Saudi Arabia & UAE

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business in India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The orders are aimed at strengthening power transmission infrastructure and supporting the evacuation and integration of renewable energy into electricity grids.

Saudi Arabia orders

In Saudi Arabia, L&T’s PT&D business has secured orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments. The projects will help increase transmission capacity and facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy.

The company said the projects will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and support the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

UAE and India projects

In the United Arab Emirates, L&T has won an order to construct 132/11 kV substations along with associated cabling works.

In India, the company has secured an order from a leading private sector developer to set up a transmission system in Visakhapatnam. The project includes transmission lines as well as substations.

L&T classifies orders valued between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore as “mega” orders. The company, however, did not disclose the individual or combined value of the latest contracts.

Demand for grid strengthening

Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President and Head of PT&D at L&T, said the wins demonstrate the company’s engineering and execution capabilities across different geographies.

He said growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and related infrastructure is creating opportunities for the business, with L&T using its technology, project execution expertise and global presence to serve clients.

Read Also Larsen & Toubro Wins Significant Order For LIGO India Observatory Project

L&T’s PT&D business provides end-to-end services covering transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement projects and infrastructure electrification.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational operating across EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services in several markets globally.

The latest wins underline L&T’s focus on power infrastructure projects as countries expand grids and add more renewable energy capacity.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Larsen & Toubro in its regulatory filing with the stock exchanges.