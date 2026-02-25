Larsen & Toubro Wins Significant Order For LIGO India Observatory Project

Larsen & Toubro has secured a Significant category order from the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, for establishing the LIGO India Observatory at Aundha in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. |

Mumbai: Two business verticals of Larsen & Toubro — Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) — have jointly won the order to execute key works for the LIGO India Observatory, one of India’s flagship Mega Science projects.

The contract has been awarded by the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India. The Observatory will be developed at Aundha in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. The order is classified as “Significant,” which, as per the company’s order classification table, corresponds to projects valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) is used for detecting gravitational waves caused by cataclysmic cosmic events through multikilometer-scale wave detectors using laser interferometry. The initiative is being developed through collaboration between premier Indian research institutions, including RRCAT and IPR, and the LIGO Laboratory of the United States, with support from Caltech and MIT.

L&T’s scope includes comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction of vibration-sensitive specialised high-precision civil infrastructure. The mandate also covers the manufacture and installation of an ultra-high vacuum compatible 8 km beam tube and critical equipment for vacuum infrastructure. In addition, the company will integrate mechanical, electrical, HVAC, fire protection, vacuum control, monitoring systems, and all support utilities. The project completion deadline is set at 48 months.

According to the release, the order reinforces L&T’s strong track record and proven expertise in delivering complex projects in the field of science and technology. The company is described as a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

