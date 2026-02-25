Larsen & Toubro Wins Major EPC Orders For Power Transmission Projects In India & Middle East

Larsen & Toubro has secured Major category EPC orders for power transmission infrastructure in India and abroad, the company announced on February 25, 2026. |

Mumbai, February 25, 2026: Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has won a batch of engineering, procurement, and construction orders aimed at strengthening electricity grid systems in domestic and international markets.

The newly announced contracts fall under the “Major” classification, which, as per the company’s order classification table, corresponds to projects valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore. The scope covers establishing key grid system elements designed to enhance transmission capacity and network reliability.

In India, PT&D has received an order for the design, supply and construction of two 220 kV Gas Insulated Substations in the Durgapur–Raniganj–Asansol industrial belt of West Bengal.

The project also includes associated transmission line segments equipped with advanced conductors and multi-circuit towers. According to the release, these grid modernisation works are expected to provide a stable voltage profile and improve reliability of power networks serving infrastructure and industrial projects in the region.

In the Middle East, the business vertical has won turnkey orders from key utilities for the construction of five substations and over 250 km transmission lines. Located across three countries in the region, these projects are rated up to 500 kV. One of the projects also involves the supply and installation of a 400 kV underground cable system.

The company noted that amid surging demand, a shifting energy mix and security-driven initiatives, grid investments have become high-stake and high-tech priority areas for economic forerunners. It added that the orders reflect continued customer trust in L&T’s ability to deliver safe, sustainable and timely grid infrastructure. Larsen & Toubro is described in the release as a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared solely based on the information contained in the referenced company press release. The content does not include any additional reporting, independent verification, external sources, assumptions, or interpretations beyond what is explicitly stated in the document. It is intended for informational purposes only.