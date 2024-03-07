LPG Cylinders Subsidy Allowance Extended By ₹300 Till March 25 Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

FP Photo

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted an extension to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy until March 2025 on Thursday. This initiative, aimed at providing clean cooking gas to beneficiaries and will continue offering a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder for another year.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement during a press conference, mentioning the government's commitment to supporting households in need.

Surge In Cooking Gas Subsidy Under PMUY

This decision by the government comes when in October 2023 there was increase in cooking gas subsidy for disadvantaged households under the PMUY. The subsidy was raised by Rs 100 per 14.2-kg cylinder, bringing it to Rs 300, further easing the financial burden on vulnerable families.

In addition to extending the PMUY subsidy, the Cabinet has also approved a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central Government employees and pensioners. This move is expected to benefit a significant number of individuals, with a total of 49.18 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners set to receive these additional allowances.

Price Hike In LPG Cylinder Since March 1

In a recent update, from March 1 prices of commercial LPG cylinders is hiked by Rupees 25, bringing the retail rates to a new high

The new rates vary across different cities, with Delhi seeing a price of Rupees 1795, Mumbai at Rupees 1749, and Kolkata at Rupees 1911.

However, there has been no change in the price of domestic cylinders since August when their prices were reduced by Rupees 200.

This increase follows the government's decision to raise the price of domestic natural gas to $8.17 per mmBtu, up from $7.85 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) last month.

Additionally, oil companies have also increased the prices of jet fuel after four consecutive cuts, with the new rates also taking effect from today.