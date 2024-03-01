Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hike By ₹25 From Today; Check Here For Prices In Different States

File/ Representative image

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders hike by Rupees 25, bringing the retail rates to a new high, effective from March 1.

The new rates vary across different cities, with Delhi seeing a price of Rupees 1795, Mumbai at Rupees 1749, and Kolkata at Rupees 1911.

However, there has been no change in the price of domestic cylinders since August when their prices were reduced by Rupees 200.

This increase follows the government's decision to raise the price of domestic natural gas to $8.17 per mmBtu, up from $7.85 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) last month.

Additionally, oil companies have also increased the prices of jet fuel after four consecutive cuts, with the new rates also taking effect from today.

Price Hike Of Commercial Cylinder In February

Before the recent hike of Rupees 25 the prices of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders had already seen changes in various metro cities. In Delhi, the price increased from Rs 1755.50 to Rs 1769.50, while in Kolkata, it went up from Rupees 1869.00 to Rupees 1887. Mumbai saw an increase from Rupees 1708 to Rupees 1723, and in Chennai, the price rose from Rupees 1924.50 to Rupees 1937.

Domestic Cylinder Remains Stable

While the price of commercial gas cylinders has been increased, the prices of domestic gas cylinders have remained stable. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is available at Rupees 903 in Delhi, Rupees 929 in Kolkata, Rupees 902.50 in Mumbai and Rupees 918.50 in Chennai. Domestic gas cylinder prices (Domestic LPG Price) have remained stable for a long time.