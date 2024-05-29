'LinkedIn Is So Cringe It Will Make...': Elon Musk's Scathing Remark on Job Search Platform; Netizens React

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

The CEO behind Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, known for his extensive activity on social media X, formerly Twitter, this time targets the professional network owned by Microsoft, 'LinkedIn', with a bold remark about the platform.

In a recent exchange on the social media handle X, Musk did not hold back his criticism of LinkedIn. Responding to a post by a user named Alex Cohen, who in his post expressed his dislike for the job search platform, stating "I hate LinkedIn with a passion".

Musk echoing his sentiment, wrote, "LinkedIn is so cringe it will make your toenails curl".

Netizens reaction

Musk comment sparked a wave of responses from his from his followers withy many of them sharing a similar views.

One user responding to Musk and Alex pointed out a key difference between the two platforms, saying, "The biggest difference between X and LinkedIn is that people tend to be their real selves on X. On LinkedIn too many people are posting as if HR is breathing down their necks."

The tech Mogul is planning to roll out a job search feature that will allow users to find job opportunities directly on the platform. Building on his earlier effort, where his AI company also began posting job listing on the @XHiring page in the US. This could marks a broader move of the tech billionaire to turn X into a multifunctional 'everything app'