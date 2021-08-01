Life on Display (Picture): Current Mood, Navonil Chatterjee writes in BrandSutra

Current Mood

Certain DPs are also time-bound and reflect just the current mindset or mood of the person. It is not a statement of relative perpetuity, but one stemming from a certain sense of immediacy. For example, you may be a pethusiast, but something in your life may trigger a reason for you to change your usually pet picture DPs to something else through which you want to communicate what is currently going on in your life. The various sub-species of this group are:

The ‘Pity Me’ DP: This is a DP which is actually not a DP! In fact, it is just a blank picture put up by a sulking attention seeker who currently feels that ‘Kisiko meri parwah nahi hai!’. Consequently, a colourful, happy DP will suddenly be taken off, leaving the space blank. Why, you may ask? Solely to tell my followers that something about my life is not right. It's actually a well thought-out invitation to the question: "Hey, is everything okay? Why did you remove your DP?”