Life on Display (Picture): The Perpetual Mindset, Navonil Chatterjee writes in BrandSutra

“Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask and he will tell you the truth”.

--Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde’s mask is today’s Johnny’s display picture! ‘Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are’ used to be the old thinking. Today, however, perhaps nothing reveals your character better than your DP. After all, what else is a DP if not a carefully edited, filtered, self-constructed, man-icured or woman-icured window to our souls?

A Sign of the Times

‘Let's check out that new girl on Facebook’. ‘Let's look the new boss up on Instagram’. A quick social media study (otherwise known as stalking), of the person you are going to meet or have newly met, is nowadays a pretty common practice. Which makes choosing the right DP as important as choosing your clothes. While clothes have their limitations, DPs can literally be altered to project any version of yourself - even the version that does not exist!

Red Lab Tab

The importance of DPs having been unquestionably ascertained, we at Red Lab (Rediffusion Consumer Laboratory) delved deep into an exhaustive study of different types of DPs across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, etc. At the very onset, we were intrigued by the sheer variety of strategies adopted by different people to make a statement about themselves. So, we promptly set about to decode, analyse and cluster DPs into different sub-groups. One broad way to classify them, we noted, was to distinguish them on the basis of whether a DP was reflecting the current sentiment or mood of the person or whether it represented the person in relative perpetuity. Today, we will look at different types of DPs that fall under the first of these two broad categories: Perpetual Mindset and Current Mood.