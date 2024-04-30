Adani Total Gas Standalone Profit After Tax Increases To ₹165 Cr, Up By 59% In Q4FY24 |

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, today announced its operational and financial performance for the full year (FY24) and quarter ended 31st March 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The overall volume up by 15 per cent in FY24 & 20 per cent in Q4 FY24, Y-o-Y.

Operational Highlights FY24 (Standalone)

CNG network increased to 547 stations inclusive of 108 DODO/CODO stations. Total PNG home at 8.20 lakh, added, 1.16 lakh new households on PNG. Industrial & Commercial connections increased to 8,331 and also added 896 new consumers.

Combined CNG and PNG volume of 865 MMSCM, increase of 15 per cent , Y-o-Y

Financial Highlights FY24 (Standalone) Y-o-Y 

- Revenue from Operations at Rs 4,813 Cr

- EBITDA of INR 1150 Cr, increased by 27 per cent

- PAT at INR 653 Cr, increased by 23 per cent

Financial Highlights Q4FY24 (Standalone) Y-o-Y

- Revenue from Operations at Rs 1,257 Cr

- EBITDA of INR 305 Cr, increased by 49 per cent

- PAT at INR 165 Cr, increased by 59 per cent

Consolidated FY24 PAT

Consolidated PAT at Rs 668 Cr, increased by 22 per cent

“FY24 has been a transformative year for ATGL. We delivered a robust operational and financial performance and achieved a 27 per cent YoY EBITDA growth on the back of 15% volume growth,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas

“We are fully committed to India’s energy transition journey and continue to invest in creating world class infrastructure across our Geographical Areas (GAs) and diversifying into areas adjacent to our core CGD business. We are incubating new business opportunities in the areas of Compressed Biogas, EV Charging Infrastructure, and LNG for trucking and Mining (LTM). During the quarter, we commissioned the 1st phase of one of the India’s largest diversified feedstock-to-CBG plant at Barsana in Mathura and also expanded our E-Mobility footprint to 23 states. These, along with LTM are our next big growth drivers and we are steadily executing a sustainable business plan around these neo-opportunities,” he added.