LG Electronics IPO Makes Blockbuster Debut, Investors Reap Big Gains On Listing Day

LG Electronics India IPO Lists at 50 percent Premium | Image generated by Grok |

Mumbai: LG Electronics India’s highly awaited IPO made a strong debut on October 14, bringing cheer to investors. The company’s shares opened with a 50 percent premium over the issue price. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at Rs 1,715, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it started at Rs 1,710.10 — far above the IPO price of Rs 1,140.

One of the Most Subscribed IPOs of 2025

Even before the listing, investor excitement around LG Electronics was high. The Rs 11,607 crore issue became the most subscribed IPO of 2025 so far. According to market experts, strong company fundamentals, zero debt, and reasonable valuation made it a top choice for investors.

GMP and Pricing Attract Investors

In the grey market, the IPO had already shown signs of strong listing. The grey market premium (GMP) had risen to Rs 422, indicating a 37 percent premium over the issue price. On the Friday before listing, the GMP was Rs 395, showing positive momentum.

Sneha Poddar, Vice President at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that despite weak market conditions, LG Electronics attracted investors due to its attractive pricing.

Stronger Than Competitors in Valuation and Performance

Research analysts point out that LG’s Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio is around 35x, compared to its peers who are trading between 55x and 60x. This made the stock appear cheaper and more appealing in comparison.

The IPO was subscribed 54.02 times overall, making it India’s second-most subscribed IPO above Rs 10,000 crore after Reliance Power. Institutional investors alone subscribed 166.5 times, HNIs (High Net-worth Individuals) 22.45 times, and retail investors 3.55 times.

Brand Power and Product Range Fuel Confidence

According to Jaimin Trivedi of ICICI Direct, LG’s strong listing was driven by its trusted brand image, high return ratios, and wide range of electronic products ike TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines.

New Energy for the IPO Market in 2025

LG Electronics' successful listing could bring fresh energy to India’s IPO market in 2025, especially at a time when many large IPOs have given only average returns in recent years. It has set a positive tone for upcoming listings.