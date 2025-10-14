 WPI Inflation Eases To 0.13% In September, Food & Fuel Prices See Sharp Decline
India’s wholesale inflation slowed to 0.13 percent in September due to falling prices of food, fuel, and manufactured goods. Vegetable prices alone dropped by over 24 percent, easing inflationary pressure.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
India’s wholesale inflation slowed to 0.13 percent in September. | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) softened to 0.13 per cent in September on easing in prices of food articles, fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday.

WPI-based inflation was 0.52 per cent in August and 1.91 per cent in September last year.

"Positive rate of inflation in September 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 5.22 per cent in September, compared to 3.06 per cent in August, with vegetables experiencing a decline in prices.

Deflation in vegetables was 24.41 per cent in September, as against 14.18 per cent in August.

In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 2.33 per cent, against 2.55 per cent in August.

Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation of 2.58 per cent in September, against 3.17 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent earlier this month.

Retail inflation fell to an 8-year low of 1.5 per cent in September, official data released on Monday showed.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothinh has been changed except the headline.

