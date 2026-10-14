 Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Reports 33% Revenue Rise To ₹411.9 Crore In Q2 FY27; Profit Up 27% To ₹94.6 Crore
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HomeBusinessLeela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Reports 33% Revenue Rise To ₹411.9 Crore In Q2 FY27; Profit Up 27% To ₹94.6 Crore

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Reports 33% Revenue Rise To ₹411.9 Crore In Q2 FY27; Profit Up 27% To ₹94.6 Crore

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited announced a 33 per cent increase in operating revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2027. Profit after tax rose 27 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Reports 33% Revenue Rise To ₹411.9 Crore In Q2 FY27; Profit Up 27% To ₹94.6 Crore
Leela Palaces |

Mumbai: Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited reported an operating revenue of ₹411.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 33 per cent year-on-year increase. The company's profit for the period grew by 27 per cent to ₹94.6 crore.

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Financial Performance

Operating EBITDA for the second quarter of FY27 increased by 36 per cent to ₹187.7 crore. The operating EBITDA margin stood at 46 per cent, an improvement of 118 basis points year-on-year.

Revenue Per Available Room

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) saw a 30 per cent year-on-year increase, reaching ₹17,225. This growth was driven by a 30 per cent rise in average daily rate (ADR) to ₹25,046.

Operational Highlights

Room revenue grew by 39 per cent, while food and beverage revenue increased by 21 per cent. Hotel management agreement (HMA) fees were up by 76 per cent, reflecting an increase in managed properties. Non-room revenue contributed over 50 per cent of the total revenue in the first half of FY27.

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Expansion Plans

The company's pipeline includes 1,038 keys across 10 properties. The Leela Jaisalmer and The Leela Luxury Residences, Mumbai, are in the pre-opening stage and are expected to commence operations in FY27.

Debt Position

Net debt as of September 30, 2026, was ₹1,215 crore. The net debt to last twelve months (LTM) EBITDA ratio improved to 1.4x from 1.6x in March 2026 and 3.7x in March 2025, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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