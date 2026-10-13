Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions To Persist In City Today, Mercury May Touch 37°C; AQI In Poor Category | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, with largely clear skies and calm winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies and warm conditions through the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 37°C. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 31°C.

Intense Heat Conditions, Mercury Soaring High

The city continued to reel under intense October heat, with the maximum temperature rising by around 2°C between Sunday and Monday. The Santacruz observatory recorded 38.2°C on Monday, which was 5.1°C above normal. This was the second-highest maximum October temperature recorded in Mumbai since 2015.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions on Monday, which was upgraded to a heatwave warning around noon as temperatures continued to soar.

Relief Expected From Tomorrow

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said heatwave-like conditions were expected to persist on Tuesday, followed by hot and humid weather. While some relief is likely after a couple of days, temperatures are expected to remain above 35°C through the week.

“The heatwave-like conditions will continue on Tuesday, and hot and humid conditions will prevail thereafter. Though slight relief is expected after a couple of days, the maximum temperature will remain above 35°C this week. The mercury depends on wind flow patterns,” Singh said.

Mumbai's maximum temperature on Monday was also the third-highest recorded across Maharashtra. Ratnagiri topped the list at 39.2°C, which was 7.6°C above normal, followed by Malegaon at 38.4°C, or 5.6°C above normal.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai’s AQI In ‘Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘Poor’ category on Tuesday morning, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 139, according to official data. The reading marks a decline from the ‘Good’ air quality levels generally recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, readings between 201 and 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

With temperatures expected to remain above 35°C for much of the week and humidity adding to the discomfort, Mumbaikars may have to endure a few more days of intense heat before temperatures begin to ease slightly.

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