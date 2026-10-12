Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Hits 38.2°C, Second-Highest October Reading Since 2015 As Heatwave Persists

Mumbai continued to experience intense October heat as temperatures climbed above normal and the IMD warned of further hot conditions | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The maximum temperature in Mumbai soared by 2°C within 24 hours, with heatwave conditions continuing. The Santacruz observatory on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C, which was 5.1°C above normal. It was the second-highest maximum October temperature since 2015.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert for 'hot and humid' conditions on Monday, which was upgraded to a 'heatwave' warning at noon.

"The heatwave-like conditions will continue on Tuesday, and hot and humid conditions will prevail thereafter. Though slight relief is expected after a couple of days, the maximum temperature will remain above 35°C this week. The mercury depends on wind flow patterns," said IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

Temperatures Across Maharashtra

The city's maximum temperature on Monday was also the third-highest across Maharashtra. Ratnagiri recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.2°C, which was 7.6°C above normal, followed by Malegaon at 38.4°C, which was 5.6°C above normal.

Experts Attribute Heat to Weather Patterns

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 38°C, which was 4.9°C above normal. Experts attribute the extreme weather conditions to the early withdrawal of the monsoon, which has increased ground temperatures, and the late setting in of sea winds.

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The overall change in weather patterns, resulting in extreme conditions, is broadly associated with El Niño climatic conditions, which also resulted in a rainfall deficit this year.

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