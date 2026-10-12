Mumbai Weather Update: City To Swelter Under 36°C Heat Today, AQI In Moderate Range | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Monday, with largely clear skies and calm winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies and warm conditions throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36°C. The minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 29°C.

The scorching October heat continued over the weekend, with Mumbai recording unusually high temperatures. On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory registered a maximum temperature of 38°C, which was 4.9°C above normal. It was the second-highest maximum October temperature recorded in the city in the last 13 years.

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Scorching Temperatures In Mumbai

According to the IMD’s extreme weather data, Mumbai’s highest maximum temperature for October during this period was recorded on October 17, 2015, when the mercury touched 38.6°C.

While October heat is not unusual in Mumbai, the city experienced its first post-monsoon heatwave within the first 10 days of this month. Experts have attributed the extreme temperatures to the early withdrawal of the monsoon and broader climatic conditions associated with El Nino, which have also contributed to a rainfall deficit. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said the maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to gradually decrease from Tuesday, offering some relief from the prevailing heat.

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI In Moderate Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Moderate’ category on Monday morning. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 98, according to official data, indicating a deterioration from the ‘Good’ air quality levels generally observed across Mumbai in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, readings between 201 and 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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