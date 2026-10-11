Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 38°C, Second-Highest October Temperature In 13 Years; IMD Predicts Relief From Tuesday | AI

Mumbaikars continued enduring the scorching October heat over the weekend as the soaring maximum temperature withstood. On Sunday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 38°C, which was as much as 4.9°C above normal. It was also second highest maximum October temperature in the last 13 years. Before this, the highest maximum October temperature was recorded on October 17, 2015 at 38.6°C, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) extreme weather events data..

Hot And Humid Conditions

Although there is no alert issued for heatwave, hot and humid conditions will continue. As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, with maximum and minimum temperature to be around 37°C and 26°C, respectively.

October heat is not an unknown phenomenon for Mumbai. However, this year the first post-monsoon heatwave hit Mumbai in the first 10 days of the month itself. Experts attribute the extreme weather conditions to early withdrawal of monsoon and broadly to El Nino climatic conditions, which resulted in rainfall deficit too.

Temperatures Rise Earlier Than Usual

"Maximum temperature around 37°C in October is not new for Mumbai. However, this year the temperatures are above normal quite early in the month, which can be directly attributed to early withdrawal of southwest monsoon. The normal monsoon withdrawal date from Mumbai is around October 10, which this year was on October 3, added with long dry spell in September. This results in increased ground temperature," said a professor of environmental science of Mumbai University, who did not wished to be named.

He added that the maximum temperatures are also dependent wind patterns. "When the region has northeasterly winds, the temperature goes up. Additionally, the heatwave like conditions are felt when the winds settles down in the Arabian sea later on the day (post-noon) as the day time temperature remains high."

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said that the maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to gradually decreased from Tuesday.

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