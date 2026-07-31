Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Reports PAT Of ₹48.76 Crore For June Quarter

Mumbai: Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, formerly Schloss Bangalore Limited, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹48.76 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase compared to a net profit of ₹8.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹360.5 crore, up from ₹301.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations increased to ₹351.96 crore from ₹274.79 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹208.57 crore, down from ₹173.36 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1.45, an increase from ₹0.30 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹1.46 from ₹0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Exceptional Items

For the previous financial year ended 31 March 2026, the consolidated financial results included exceptional items amounting to ₹6.4 crore. These items were related to the regulatory-driven incremental impact from new Labour Codes.

Investment in Subsidiary

The Board of Directors approved an investment of funds in Schloss Tadoba Private Limited (STPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary. The investment is intended to finance and support hotel projects and capital expenditure requirements.

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Acquisition Details

STPL was incorporated on 2 June 2022 and is engaged in the hotels and resorts business. The proposed investment, up to ₹120 crore, will be made through subscription/acquisition of equity shares, preference shares, debt instruments, and other financial instruments, with completion targeted by the end of calendar year 2030.

Prior Acquisition

During the quarter ended 31 March 2026, Leela Luxe Hotels & Resorts Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired a resort at Coorg for a consideration of ₹559.17 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.