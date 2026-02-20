The Leela Palace Jaipur Offers A Royal Pause In The Pink City

Pics: the Leela Palace Jaipur

Jaipur’s hospitality scene is defined by scale and storytelling in equal measure and the Leela Palace Jaipur does this well by staying anchored in local heritage while offering distinctly international hospitality standards. A destination in itself, the property offers a fine blend of art, culture, and brand Leela, which sets the experience apart.

A stay at the palace begins long before check-in, as you pull yourself out of Jaipur’s frenetic tourism circuit, and drive into the city's outskirts, an hour's drive from the airport, where the property trades traffic for tranquillity and monuments for slow luxury. The 200-key property Leela Palace Jaipur rises from the Aravalli foothills like a modern-day palace radiating a blend of Rajputana and Mughal splendour, and awash with artwork in vibrant hues of yellows and blues, domes, jharokhas, intricately carved marble statues and panels, and an atmosphere reverberating with local music. What adds to the serene landscape is the play of light reflecting on the mirror thikri work, a technique native to Rajasthan, and the mix of blue water and greenery that calms the mind as you walk around the walkways.

A stay here is not about ticking boxes; it is about slowing down and letting the place do what it does best: treat you like royalty. Expect the welcome to set the tone for the rest of your stay. With a chilled glass of hibiscus juice and a vibrant performance of local song and dance, my butler ushered me to my own private villa. All of the rooms, suites, and villas here are kitted out with plunge pools or terraces and 24-hour butler service. Attentive and cordial, my young butler, right out of college, was at hand to attend to all my requirements, including conversations, a walkthrough of the property, and a very thoughtful welcome message. A stay in their Royal Villa is an experience in itself—a gorgeous space where the indoors and outdoors meld into one private living area, complete with a plunge pool and a daybed to lounge on and soak in the grandeur.

Inside, everything whispers indulgence: a soothing colour palette, plush textiles, block-printed frames, and ornate silver mirrors. What I loved most was how one can enjoy the golden sunlight shifting through the day from this private haven. On cold winter nights, the mood lighting transforms the space into a cosy retreat, where you can sip a bottle of bubbly with room service by the pool, or stay tucked in and enjoy a five-tiered dabba of culinary delights. Talk about being spoilt silly. Evenings at the Leela Palace are packed with local ceremonial rituals that remind you why the Pink City’s charm is so hard to resist. As the sun sets, the poolside transforms into a spectacle where Rajasthani folk artisans offer a peek into the folk music and dances of the region.

Speaking of food, for a late riser like me, the best mornings are unhurried ones. Sitting outdoors at Sukh Mahal, admiring the majestic Aravallis and listening to the chorus of birds, while savouring local breakfast dishes is a simple pleasure—and a huge win. While the breakfast spread is diverse, opt for the local bajra roti with a dollop of ghee, a bowl of tangy kadhi, a bite of jaggery, and a smorgasbord of chutneys and pickles to kick-start the day. While the recently crowned two-Michelin-Key Leela Palace Jaipur now offers four refreshed dining destinations (the hotel received the title in 2025), one experience stands apart for its sheer theatricality: Jamavar, formerly known as Mohan Mahal.

The dinner-only restaurant that draws inspiration from the legendary Sheesh Mahal at the nearby Amer Fort is surrounded by over 350,000 thikri mirrors and illuminated by candles. For many, it is among Jaipur’s most Instagram-worthy addresses; for me, it was a place to put the camera away and sink into the moment. With a narrow fountain running through the centre of this restaurant, the glistening restaurant comes alive with live instrumental music, while the menu unfolds as an opulent royal thali, showcasing royal cuisines from across India. Dishes such as Gucchi Mutter Masala, Kofta-e-Jamavar, Dal-e-Jamavar, and Gosht ki Galouti are some of its new additions inspired by shikaar cuisine and ceremonial banquets of regal houses.

As I wind up, what lingered was not just the setting, but the sense of being genuinely looked after and thoughtful hospitality.