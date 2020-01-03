Lebanon receives Interpol arrest notice for Carlos Ghosn: state media

Beirut: Lebanon's judiciary has received a red notice from Interpol for the arrest of fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, state-run National News Agency reported.

It quoted Justice Minister Albert Sarhan as announcing that "the public prosecutor... has received what is known as a red notice from Interpol in the Carlos Ghosn case."

The French-Lebanese former Nissan boss, who had been under house arrest in Japan over several counts of financial misconduct, escaped in mysterious circumstances and arrived in Beirut on Monday.

Interpol, which is headquartered in the French city of Lyon, is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation.

An Interpol 'red notice' is a request to police across the world to provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. It is not an arrest warrant.

A Lebanese judicial source has already told AFP however that Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition agreement under which Ghosn -- who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian nationalities -- could be sent back to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country.

"If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals," said junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.