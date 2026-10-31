LCC Projects Reports Strong Q2 FY27: Net Profit Jumps 58% To ₹77 Crore, Revenue Hits ₹885.7 Crore

LCC Projects |

Mumbai: LCC Projects Limited on Friday, 30 October 2026, announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 rose 58 per cent to ₹77 crore, compared to ₹48.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

Quarterly Financials

Revenue from operations for the second quarter stood at ₹885.7 crore, a 34 per cent increase from ₹661.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBIDTA for Q2 FY27 increased 46 per cent to ₹136.9 crore, up from ₹93.8 crore in Q2 FY26.

Margins Overview

EBIDTA margin for Q2 FY27 was 15.5 per cent, an increase from 14.2 per cent in Q2 FY26. EBIT for the quarter stood at ₹130.3 crore, a 52 per cent rise from ₹85.6 crore in Q2 FY26, with an EBIT margin of 14.6 per cent compared to 12.8 per cent previously.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations was ₹1,688.3 crore, a 5 per cent increase from ₹1,606.8 crore in H1 FY26. EBIDTA for H1 FY27 rose 16 per cent to ₹256.4 crore, while net profit grew 13 per cent to ₹142.7 crore.

Order Book and Debt

As of September 30, 2026, the company's order book stood at ₹8,154 crore. Public sector projects accounted for approximately 75 per cent of the total order book, with the remaining 25 per cent from the private sector.

Management Commentary

Arjan Suja Rabari, CMD, LCC Projects, said the company delivered a strong performance with healthy growth in project execution and improved profitability. He noted the company’s focus on timely project delivery and efficient resource utilisation.

Sector Outlook

Rabari stated that India's irrigation and water management sector offers opportunities, supported by government emphasis on water conservation and agricultural productivity. He added that LCC Projects is positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities in this sector.

Financial Position

Gross debt as of September 30, 2026, was ₹884.5 crore. The gross debt to equity ratio stood at 0.70x, according to the company's filing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.