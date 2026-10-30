Capital Small Finance Bank Reports Strong Q2 FY27; Profit Surges 30.7%, Gross Advances Up 23.4%

Capital Small Finance Bank |

Mumbai: Capital Small Finance Bank Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, on October 29, 2026. The bank recorded consistent growth, with accelerating loan growth, improved profitability metrics, and better asset quality.

Financial Performance

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹45.61 crore, up from ₹34.89 crore in Q2 FY26. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, PAT reached ₹86.91 crore, a 29.9% increase from ₹66.90 crore in H1 FY26.

Advances and Deposits

Gross advances increased by 23.4% year-on-year to ₹9,755 crore as of September 30, 2026. Total deposits rose by 16.2% year-on-year to ₹10,831 crore, with CASA deposits at ₹3,734 crore, representing 34.5% of total deposits.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) reducing to 2.36% from 2.47% in the previous quarter and 2.70% a year ago. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) also improved to 1.12% from 1.14% in the previous quarter and 1.38% a year ago.

Operational Metrics

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) for Q2 FY27 was ₹67.92 crore, an increase of 30.9% year-on-year. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 4.24% from 4.04% in Q2 FY26. Return on Assets (ROA) increased to 1.39% year-on-year, up from 1.26% in Q2 FY26.

Management Commentary

Sarvjit Singh Samra, Managing Director and CEO, said the Q2 FY27 performance reflected the strength of the bank’s banking model and disciplined execution. He added that the focus on relationship-led banking, prudent lending, and customer engagement was contributing to healthy business growth, improved profitability, and stronger asset quality.

Branch Network

Capital Small Finance Bank operates 222 branches across five states and two Union Territories.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.