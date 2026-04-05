Yes Bank Loan Book Hits ₹2.72 Lakh Crore, Q4 Growth At 10.7% With Strong Deposit & CASA Improvement

Yes Bank reported strong Q4 FY26 growth with loans at ₹2.72 lakh crore (up 10.7%) and deposits at ₹3.18 lakh crore. | File Image |

New Delhi: Yes Bank has reported strong business growth for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26), with steady improvement in loans, deposits, and asset quality. The latest numbers indicate that the bank is gradually strengthening its financial position.

Loan Book Sees Strong Growth

As of March 31, 2026, Yes Bank’s total loans and advances rose to Rs 2.72 lakh crore. This marks a growth of 10.7 percent compared to last year and 5.8% compared to the previous quarter.

This steady increase shows that the bank’s lending business is growing consistently.

Deposits Also Increase

The bank also saw strong growth in deposits. Total deposits reached Rs 3.18 lakh crore, up 12.1 percent year-on-year and around 9 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Higher deposits indicate growing customer trust and provide a strong base for future lending.

Improvement in CASA Ratio

A key highlight is the rise in CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits. CASA balance increased to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Due to this, the CASA ratio improved to 35.1 percent. A higher CASA ratio is positive for banks because it reduces the cost of funds and supports better profitability.

Stable Liquidity Position

The bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio slightly declined to 85.4 percent, meaning it is lending a bit less compared to deposits. This helps maintain a strong liquidity position.

Its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stands at 119 percent, which is considered safe and indicates the bank can meet short-term obligations comfortably.

Better Profit and Asset Quality

In the previous quarter (December), the bank reported a profit of Rs 951 crore, up more than 55 percent. Net Interest Income (NII) also grew by 11 percent.

Asset quality has improved as well. Gross NPA declined to 1.5 percent, while Net NPA remained stable at 0.3 percent, showing a reduction in bad loans.

Management Outlook

Managing Director and CEO Prashant Kumar said the bank will continue focusing on loan growth and strengthening its overall business.

Overall, Yes Bank’s latest performance shows a steady recovery, with focus on growth, stability, and improved financial health.